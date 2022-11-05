Dr. Tim Love, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Love is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Love, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim Love, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Lakeside Women's Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Tim R. Love, M.D., P.C.11101 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 751-5683Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Love is an amazing doctor. He listens and he succeeds in what you want and the staff are also very amazing!
About Dr. Tim Love, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043234032
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Okla Tchg Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oklahoma State University
- Plastic Surgery
