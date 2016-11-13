Dr. Lekic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tim Lekic, MD
Dr. Tim Lekic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and Monterey Park Hospital.
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
The only dr that ever took the time to really try to find out what is wrong with me, thank you!!!
- Neurology
- English
- 1578855151
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Lekic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lekic works at
Dr. Lekic has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekic. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.