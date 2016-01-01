See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Tim Leier, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tim Leier, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin.

Dr. Leier works at Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Indio, CA, San Jacinto, CA and Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 (760) 321-1315
  2. 2
    Desert Clinic Pain Institute
    81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd Ste D, Indio, CA 92201 (760) 347-7676
  3. 3
    Summit Institute
    1695 S San Jacinto Ave Ste A, San Jacinto, CA 92583 (951) 330-3100
  4. 4
    Savas Health
    1133 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 318-0505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spondylitis
Upper Back Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acupuncture
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebral Palsy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Elbow Injuries
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Foot Conditions
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Dysplasia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Joint Drainage
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pain Management
Pelvic Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stem Cell Therapy
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Torticollis
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Tim Leier, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972777316
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tim Leier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leier has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Leier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

