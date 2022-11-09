Dr. Tim Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tim Lai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Locations
Select Healthcare System A Medical Corp.11100 Warner Ave Ste 152, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 486-2521
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good Doctor he spent time listen and talk to patient.
About Dr. Tim Lai, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295094324
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
