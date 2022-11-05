Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ioannides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.
Locations
Treasure Coast Dermatology140 SW Chamber Ct Ste 200, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 878-3376
Fort Pierce2402 Frist Blvd Ste 101, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 464-6464
Sebastian801 Wellness Way Ste 103, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 226-7218
- 4 1260 37th St Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 226-7218
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Sebastian River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doc loannides told me that he guaranteed me that 4 of the 6 we're definitely cancer and after the biopsies came back, he was spot on. His office promptly scheduled the follow-up surgery.
About Dr. Tim Ioannides, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ioannides has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ioannides accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ioannides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ioannides has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Skin Discoloration and Seborrheic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioannides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioannides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioannides.
