Dr. Tim Faulkenberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tim Faulkenberry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Central Austin3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 250, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-3914
Capital Surgeons Group5625 Eiger Rd Ste 230, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 795-1922
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I highly recommend Dr. Faulkenberry. He is a great surgeon and has an amazing bedside manner
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1114906070
- Bexar County Hospital - Universaity Health System
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Faulkenberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulkenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulkenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulkenberry has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulkenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faulkenberry speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulkenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulkenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulkenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulkenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.