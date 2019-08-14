Overview

Dr. Tim Faulkenberry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Faulkenberry works at Capital Surgeons Group - Central Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.