Dr. Tim Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Tim Cha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chung-Ang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Locations
FCPP Multi-Specialty1234 E North St Ste 102, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 647-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cha and his staff are excellent. Kind friendly and attentive to your needs.
About Dr. Tim Cha, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1538267901
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Davis Mc
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Mckeesport Hospital
- Chung-Ang University, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cha speaks Korean.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
