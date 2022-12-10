Overview

Dr. Tim Cha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chung-Ang University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.



Dr. Cha works at FCPP Multi-Specialty in Manteca, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.