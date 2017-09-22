Dr. Tim Broeseker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broeseker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Broeseker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tim Broeseker, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Broeseker works at
Locations
1
Tmh Physician Partners Cancer and1775 One Healing Pl Fl 2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best oncologist ever! I have been a patient for 7 years, currently in remission. Dr. Broeseker takes the time to realistically explain your condition, treatment options and probability of success. He does not recommend unnecessary tests. He is caring and compassionate man. I am alive today because of him.
About Dr. Tim Broeseker, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093803777
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Affiliated Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- University of Florida
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Broeseker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broeseker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broeseker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broeseker works at
Dr. Broeseker has seen patients for Anemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broeseker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Broeseker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broeseker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broeseker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broeseker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.