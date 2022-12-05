See All Ophthalmologists in Windber, PA
Dr. Tim Arlow, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tim Arlow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Windber, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber and Somerset Hospital.

Dr. Arlow works at Arlow Ophthalmology in Windber, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlow Ophthalmology
    600 Somerset Ave, Windber, PA 15963 (814) 270-6045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
  • Somerset Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Visual Field Defects
Trichiasis
Cataract
Visual Field Defects
Trichiasis
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects
Trichiasis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Posterior Scleritis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Arlow is a very caring doctor who provides the best in care for his patients. He takes time to talk to his patients . I relied on him for a very serious condition and his advice and skill were exactly what was needed.
    Cheryl Brush — Dec 05, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arlow to family and friends

    Dr. Arlow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arlow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Tim Arlow, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063822070
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • READING HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER
    • Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson School Of Medicine
    • Syracuse University
    • Ophthalmology
