Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD
Overview
Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7653
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- WellCare
5 years ago I was Dr. Majumdar's patient for 3 months after getting trached at Houston Methodist. She was really sweet & I will never forget her kindness towards me & my family. It was a very difficult time in my life. I was healthy & got sick out of nowhere & had to adjust to being trached, but I'm very grateful for her & everything she did b/c I probably wouldn't be here today at 30 years old if I hadn't gotten trached. I never got to tell her thank you so I saw this opportunity & took it. So Dr. Majumdar, THANK YOU. You're an amazing doctor who has compassion & your patients are lucky to have you.
About Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1205936416
Education & Certifications
- Suny Hsc
- SUNY Hsc At Brooklyn
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
