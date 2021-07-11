See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Majumdar works at NBIMC Lung Transplant in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112
(973) 520-7653

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Bronchoscopy
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Study
Bronchoscopy
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Study

Bronchoscopy
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Sleep Study
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mediastinal Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Respiratory Management
Secondary Malignancies
Thoracentesis
Umbilical Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • WellCare

    Jul 11, 2021
    5 years ago I was Dr. Majumdar's patient for 3 months after getting trached at Houston Methodist. She was really sweet & I will never forget her kindness towards me & my family. It was a very difficult time in my life. I was healthy & got sick out of nowhere & had to adjust to being trached, but I'm very grateful for her & everything she did b/c I probably wouldn't be here today at 30 years old if I hadn't gotten trached. I never got to tell her thank you so I saw this opportunity & took it. So Dr. Majumdar, THANK YOU. You're an amazing doctor who has compassion & your patients are lucky to have you.
    Marissa B. — Jul 11, 2021
    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205936416
    • Suny Hsc
    • SUNY Hsc At Brooklyn
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Dr. Tilottama Majumdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majumdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majumdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majumdar works at NBIMC Lung Transplant in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Majumdar’s profile.

    Dr. Majumdar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majumdar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majumdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majumdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

