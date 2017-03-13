Overview

Dr. Tilly Duncan-Sampson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Duncan-Sampson works at Lima Pediatrics in Lima, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.