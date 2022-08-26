Overview

Dr. Tillman Hudson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Hudson works at Warren Clinic Urology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.