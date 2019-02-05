Dr. Tilahun Gemtessa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gemtessa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tilahun Gemtessa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tilahun Gemtessa, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Jimma University and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Windham Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group61 Pomeroy Ave, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 694-5444
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Windham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent care. Brilliant and pleasant. The experience was a win-win!
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Amharic
- 1780905174
- University of Connecticut Health Center|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Jimma University
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
