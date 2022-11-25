Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Vascular and Endovascular Surgery156 William St, New York, NY 10038
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Never stressed or rushed Very calm and cool Superbly qualified Inspires confidence Very comprehensive diagnostic work up. Very skilled and meticulous with procedures. I’m lucky she’s my vascular specialist.
About Dr. Tikva Jacobs, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396711040
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
