Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD

Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Gevorkian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA with other offices in Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A Davtian MD Medical Services
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 644-7884
  2. 2
    Hillhaven Treatment Center Inc
    14526 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 913-5404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 02, 2018
    I don’t get the 1 star reviews, and I think it’s pathetic, or someone is just trying to give him a bad score. I have been seeing the doctor for about 4 years. He is very helpful. He listens to me, he actually cares about me, and he actually prescribed the best working medication for what’s the best for me. And not just to make money like most doctors!
    — Mar 02, 2018
    About Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1427125509
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gevorkian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gevorkian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gevorkian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gevorkian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gevorkian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gevorkian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gevorkian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gevorkian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gevorkian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

