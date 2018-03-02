Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gevorkian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD
Overview
Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Gevorkian works at
Locations
A Davtian MD Medical Services222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (323) 644-7884
Hillhaven Treatment Center Inc14526 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (818) 913-5404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t get the 1 star reviews, and I think it’s pathetic, or someone is just trying to give him a bad score. I have been seeing the doctor for about 4 years. He is very helpful. He listens to me, he actually cares about me, and he actually prescribed the best working medication for what’s the best for me. And not just to make money like most doctors!
About Dr. Tigran Gevorkian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1427125509
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
