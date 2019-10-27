Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Hron works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital Voice Center1 Bowdoin Sq Fl 11, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
ENT Specialists188 Washington St, Plainville, MA 02762 Directions (508) 699-1701
-
3
ENT Specialists35 Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 588-2750
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hron?
Highly recommend. Very competent professional friendly exudes confidence answers all questions trust her implicitly surgeries experience went very well.
About Dr. Tiffiny Hron, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1588825541
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hron works at
Dr. Hron has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hron has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.