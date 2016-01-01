Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Yeh works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
About Dr. Tiffany Yeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1770920837
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Medial Center / New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Brown U/Rhode Island Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
