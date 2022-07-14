Overview

Dr. Tiffany Wells, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Florida State University.



Dr. Wells works at Baptist Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.