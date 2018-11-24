Dr. Tiffany Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Thomas, MD
Dr. Tiffany Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in South Jordan, UT.
Families First Pediatrics South Jordan1320 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 998-2583
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We love Dr Thomas! She always listens to us and is very thorough!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1790939866
- Pediatrics
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.