Dr. Szymarek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital.
Dr. Szymarek works at
Locations
Elkhart Eye Care2222 W Lexington Ave, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 294-3030
Elkhart Clinic303 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 296-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, knowledgeable, answers questions
About Dr. Tiffany Szymarek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szymarek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szymarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Szymarek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szymarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szymarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szymarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.