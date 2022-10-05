Dr. Tiffany Stadnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Stadnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tiffany Stadnick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine- Tucson.
North Scottsdale Women's Health9745 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-1485
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Stadnick is a wonderful phsyician who truly listens to her patients - she is thorough in her exams and takes appropriate steps to treat the medical issues. She is the doctor everyone should see
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix
- University of Arizona College of Medicine- Tucson
- ASU- Barrett Honors College
Dr. Stadnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stadnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stadnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stadnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stadnick.
