Dr. Shih has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Shih, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Technical University.
Locations
The Polyclinic - Bellevue1427 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 860-5306Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tiffany Shih, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1437416088
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- Texas Technical University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Keloid Scar and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shih on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
