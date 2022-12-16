Dr. Tiffany Schumaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Schumaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Schumaker, DO is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Schumaker works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schumaker?
Excellent Dr for a teenage. Plus a supportive and communicative team. So lucky to have found her.
About Dr. Tiffany Schumaker, DO
- Obesity Medicine
- English
- 1225336845
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cohen Children's Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumaker works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.