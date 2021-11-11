Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Satterfield works at
Locations
Seven Oaks Womens Center Pllc7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9500
Seven Oaks Women's Center Boerne134 Menger Spgs Ste 1280, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (210) 692-9500
Seven Oaks Women's Center9842 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 692-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Life changing Dr! I have gone through many OBGYNs. None of them fit. Dr Satterfield is just AMAZING!! After bleeding almost daily for almost a year…I went to Dr Satterfield. She fixed me!! I had a fibroid and she was able to take it out COMPLETELY…this was an in office procedure. I was only supposed to have a biopsy when I went in. Then a “change of plans” came. If she had to biopsy it, it might as well come out. She saved me from so much. No waiting on the hospital, going to the hospital in Covid, no hospital bill. As she said to her staff, she did it because, “it’s the right thing to do”. She doesn’t look for convenience to herself, but for what is right to the patient!! What an amazing Dr!!! I recommended her to my sister because I was so impressed with her. Her PA, Kaytlyn recommended a biopsy which Dr Satterfield did. They found cancer in my sister which all other Dr ignored. A Dr is not just a Dr. They are there to save lives. Dr Satterfield makes all the difference.
About Dr. Tiffany Satterfield, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1306021266
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satterfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satterfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterfield has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satterfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.