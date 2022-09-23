Dr. Tiffany Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Rogers, MD
Dr. Tiffany Rogers, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Tiffany Rogers, MD, MPT3701 Skypark Dr Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 891-6717
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-1216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
She is an excellent doctor. She was direct and on point. The surgery she performed was just over an hour to repair a herniated disc that is incredible. She is a complete professional. I was very nervous going into the surgery but my wife assured me that I could not have been in better hands and that she is the best there is and she was right. I am grateful to finally be pain free now. Thank you Dr. Rogers you are a true blessing.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295725026
- Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
