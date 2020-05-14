See All Dermatologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Overview

Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Pickup works at Dermatology Specialists in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Greater Cincinnati
    7794 5 Mile Rd Ste 240, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 231-1575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 14, 2020
    I like Dr. Pickup because she is very thorough and explains all of my spots and bumps to my satisfaction. She is open and friendly, and easy to talk to. I've been seeing her for several years. Her staff, for the most part, are just as friendly and open. The practice is well-run.
    Glenda Jordan — May 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD
    About Dr. Tiffany Pickup, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568673994
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pickup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pickup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pickup works at Dermatology Specialists in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pickup’s profile.

    Dr. Pickup has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

