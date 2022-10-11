Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars Sinai Medical Center127 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My level of care with this surgeon has been exceptional. Both she and her staff are been attentive, kind, and professional. The doctor is knowledgable and thorough. Other doctors gave a variety of reason why the couldn't (or wouldn't) perform the surgery; Dr. Perry reviewed my charts and medical records and recommended the necessary surgery to get me back on my feet. I'm so happy she was referred to me. My back has never felt better and I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tiffany Perry, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013137991
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Scoliosis, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Spinal Fusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.