Dr. Tiffany Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Pan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Pan works at
Locations
Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 277-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 310, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 810-5215Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's a very nice lady very helpful she took care of my trigger finger when I need help.. Thank you so much..!
About Dr. Tiffany Pan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.