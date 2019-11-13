See All Allergists & Immunologists in Newark, OH
Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Owens works at Licking Memorial Health Systems in Newark, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Licking Memorial Health Systems
    14 Westgate Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (220) 564-7510
  2. 2
    Ohio State Ear Nose and Throat in Outpatient Care New Albany
    6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 2C, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 366-3687
  3. 3
    5175 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 366-3687

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Owens has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

