Dr. Tiffany Mullin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Mullin works at Medical Colleagues Texas OB/GYN in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.