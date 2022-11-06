Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feltman-Meals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO
Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Georgia Campus and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics at TriStar Summit5651 Frist Blvd Ste 711, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 703-2236
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2235Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She has good bedside manner!
About Dr. Tiffany Feltman-Meals, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine - Georgia Campus
Dr. Feltman-Meals has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feltman-Meals accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feltman-Meals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feltman-Meals has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feltman-Meals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Feltman-Meals. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feltman-Meals.
