Dr. Tiffany Letts, MD

Pediatrics
5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Letts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Letts works at WEST MICHIGAN HEART PC in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Metro Health - University of Michigan Health
    5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Obesity
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Balanitis
Bedwetting
Blepharitis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Canker Sore
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Circumcision
Circumcision, Infant
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Indigestion
Infant Care
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malnutrition
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Newborn and Well-Child Care
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Physical Examination
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Function Test
Raynaud's Disease
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sports Physical Examination
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tension Headache
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vaccination
Wart Removal
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 05, 2022
    My daughter check up went great as always that’s to Tiffany letts
    Couture reid — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Tiffany Letts, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245253657
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Letts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Letts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Letts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Letts works at WEST MICHIGAN HEART PC in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Letts’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Letts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Letts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

