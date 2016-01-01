Dr. Tiffany Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Lee, MD
Dr. Tiffany Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Priority Health LLC4150 Snapfinger Woods Dr Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30035
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Tiffany Lee, MD
Family Medicine
25 years of experience
English
NPI: 1245272210
Morehouse School of Medicine
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
