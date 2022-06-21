Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD
Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Lai works at
UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 287-5579
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr # 28157, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (747) 444-1544
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz # 711RRUMC, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 953-9910
Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica1250 16th St Ste 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 259-9420
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Dr Tiffany Lai is a great Dr for women gyn oncology issues. She had great insight on women's issues and listens to your concerns. I would highly recommend her.
- Oncology
- English
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.