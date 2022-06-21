See All Oncologists in Santa Monica, CA
Overview

Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Lai works at William A Growdon MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division
    1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 287-5579
  2. 2
    Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center
    14445 Olive View Dr # 28157, Sylmar, CA 91342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 444-1544
  3. 3
    Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center
    757 Westwood Plz # 711RRUMC, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 953-9910
  4. 4
    Ucla Medical Center-santa Monica
    1250 16th St Ste 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 259-9420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 21, 2022
Dr Tiffany Lai is a great Dr for women gyn oncology issues. She had great insight on women's issues and listens to your concerns. I would highly recommend her.
Share Lynn Schuma — Jun 21, 2022
Photo: Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD
About Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437491776
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tiffany Lai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

