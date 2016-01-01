Dr. Koch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiffany Koch, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Koch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
North Foot & Ankle Center7330 E 82nd St Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 712-3708
Community Foot & Ankle1622 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 641-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Tiffany Koch, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.