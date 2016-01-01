Dr. Tiffany Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Boyd, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Boyd works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Florence Women's Pavilion1590 Freedom Boulevard Florence Womens Pavilion Su, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyd?
About Dr. Tiffany Boyd, MD
- Obstetrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1356567986
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Piedmont Augusta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyd works at
Dr. Boyd has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.