Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Psychiatrists
- GA
- Valdosta
- Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD
Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Delice works at
Locations
-
1
Greenleaf Outpatient Counseling Center2217 Pineview Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 671-6700
-
2
Imaging Center and Women's Imaging Center2409 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 219-1831Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Integrative Health PC111 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31601 Directions (229) 219-1831Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Developmental and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Homicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Narcissistic Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Delice?
I switched to Dr. Kumpel from being a "test rat" for another doctor in the area. Dr. Kumpel literally changed my life for the better. I was in a deep depression...anxiety, stress, you name it. I didn't care if I even woke up anymore at that point in my life. She listened to me, was empathetic, concerned, and she put me on one type of medication giving it time to work before trying something else. She brought "me" back to life!
About Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619976891
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University California San Diego
- Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delice works at
Dr. Delice has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delice speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Delice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.