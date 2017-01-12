Overview

Dr. Tiffany Delice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.



Dr. Delice works at Greenleaf Counceling Center in Valdosta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.