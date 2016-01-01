Dr. Cudjoe-John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiffany Cudjoe-John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Cudjoe-John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.
Dr. Cudjoe-John works at
Locations
Bright Point Health2412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (855) 681-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tiffany Cudjoe-John, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
