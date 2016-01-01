Overview

Dr. Tiffany Cudjoe-John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.



Dr. Cudjoe-John works at Sun River Health in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.