Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD
Dr. Tiffany Chen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Maria Byrne MD LLC1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 302, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 777-7500
- Yale New Haven Hospital
I met Dr. Chen for a tonsillectomy consult. She was kind, practical, and honest about all of the pros vs cons of the surgery. She also performed my surgery and her matter-of-fact attitude was refreshing. The surgery was an easy experience because of her and her wonderful nurses. She went above and beyond, calling the night after the surgery to check in and go over detailed instructions again. She always made herself available with any issues that came up. I can’t recommend her enough!
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
