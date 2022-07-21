Overview

Dr. Tiffany Blockson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.



Dr. Blockson works at Merchant Pediatrics - Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.