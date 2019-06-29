Overview

Dr. Tiffany Barnett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Barnett works at Renown Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.