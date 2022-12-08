Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery2320 Washtenaw Ave Ste A, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 913-5100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Five stars to both Dr. Ballard and the Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery team. I wish I had my tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) much sooner but so glad I finally did. So pleased with the results. Male, in my 50s, have lost a great deal of weight but that left me with a soft stomach and unsightly folds of skin (that no amount of cardio was going to get rid of). Dr. Ballard and the AAPS team made me feel very comfortable, walked me through the process, were clear about each step and the total cost, and the entire procedure from start to finish went much better than I could have hoped. If you’re considering a tummy tuck, absolutely reach out to Ann Arbor Plastic Surgery.
About Dr. Tiffany Ballard, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Few Institute
- University of Michigan
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballard accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.