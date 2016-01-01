Overview

Dr. Tiffany Baird, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Baird works at Baird Pediatrics Pllc in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.