Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wayne State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Avila works at Providence Medical Institute - Neurosurgery in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mission Hills
    11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 381, Mission Hills, CA 91345 (818) 361-0917

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Skin Screenings
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Anemia
Brain Abscess
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Breast Cancer
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Spine Disorders
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Cranial Trauma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Kidney Cancer
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lung Cancer
Metastatic Nervous System Cancer
Myeloma
Myelopathy
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Prostate Cancer
Radiation Oncology Procedures
Schwannoma
Scoliosis
Secondary Hypertension
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2017
    I am so glad my primary doctor referred me to Dr. Avila, she is amazing! I had my back surgery done just 8 weeks ago and i feel incredible, im stilling in my healing process but im doing 40 squats and walking way better, i feel a lot stronger! I've couldn't ask for a better outcome and i am truly thankful to Dr. Avila for taking the time to meet me and doing my back surgery, i feel like a new person and people around me see that. I will definitely be recommending Dr. Avila to family and friends.
    Adina Bennett in North Hills, CA — Apr 30, 2017
    About Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD

    Neurosurgery
    17 years of experience
    English
    1528275864
    Education & Certifications

    Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital
    Wayne State University College Of Medicine
    University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Avila has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Avila works at Providence Medical Institute - Neurosurgery in Mission Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Avila’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

