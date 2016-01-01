See All Dermatologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD

Dermatology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Angel works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Philip Finocchiaro, MD
Dr. Philip Finocchiaro, MD
10 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD
Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD
10 (39)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts General Hospital-dermatology (general-medical)
    50 Staniford St Ste 200, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 726-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Ringworm
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Angel?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Angel to family and friends

    Dr. Angel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Angel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD.

    About Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538134754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angel works at Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Angel’s profile.

    Dr. Angel has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Cold Sore and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tiffany Angel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.