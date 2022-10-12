Overview

Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Jones works at Conceive Fertility Center in Irving, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.