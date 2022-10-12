Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Conceive Fertility Center6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 224-0778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Medical City Las Colinas6800 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 969-2000
-
3
McKinney Fertility Center5301 W UNIVERSITY DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 219-8210Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Neurological Surgeons of Dallas7515 Greenville Ave Ste 1030, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 224-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
There are no word that can express our gratefulness and appreciation for amazing level of care we received from CFC and Dr. Jones specifically! If you’re in the Dallas area and looking for fertility care, no matter what type of relationship you’re in, no matter your age, I encourage you to set up a consultation with Dr. Tiffany Jones at Conceive Fertility Center. They have 3 locations and 3 doctors associated with the brand. Dr. Jones was our primary doctor, however, we also saw Dr. Haas and Dr. Escobar for an appt or 2. I personally felt comfortable and safe with all 3 doctors. Dr. Jones is smart as a whip but sooooo down to earth. For reference: At one point we referenced Dr. Google for some reassurance about something and clicked on a link that looked informative, we start reading the article and lo and behold the interview was with Dr. Jones. We believe in conceive.
About Dr. Tiffanny Jones, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073905998
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College, Nashville, Tn
- University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.