Dr. Tiffanny Blythe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blythe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tiffanny Blythe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.
Dr. Blythe works at
Lexington Medical Clinic1026 Main St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 242-5641
Blue Lotus Family Medicine4963 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 403-3858
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Blythe is what every doctor should aspire to be. Almost every doctor I've had made me feel like they wanted me in and out, and didn't care much about my opinion on courses of action when it came to my health. On top of being an amazing PCP, she blows all the psychiatrists I've been to out of the water. The ones I've seen also make you feel like they want you in and out, but she listened to what I had researched on my own and also tied that to her expertise to work on finding me a good mix of depression medication. I can't talk enough about how happy I am to have had her suggested to me by a friend. She's the best! Note: She doesn't practice in Lexington, it's in Lee's Summit.
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1699062687
- Maine Dartmouth Family Practice Residency
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Blythe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blythe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blythe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blythe works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Blythe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blythe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blythe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blythe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.