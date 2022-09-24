Overview

Dr. Tiffanny Blythe, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Blythe works at Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.