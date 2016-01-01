Overview

Dr. Tiffani Sealock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Sealock works at Houston Community Health Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.