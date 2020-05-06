Overview

Dr. Tif Siragusa, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences



Dr. Siragusa works at Siragusa Vein and Vascular Center of Nashville in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Varicose Veins and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.