Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Damore works at
Locations
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 820-6657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Damore since she delivered my son in 2000. She is knowledgeable and caring. Her office and scheduling can be a pain but it is worth it to see this knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114922119
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Damore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damore.
